Sheriff: Palm Coast man arrested after kidnapping child to use as human shield

Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner used his girlfriend's 1-year-old child as a human shield after he fled from deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A Palm Coast man kidnapped and used a 1-year-old child as a human shield in a standoff with deputies outside a McDonald's before deputies rescued the boy and arrested the man, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, 27, was charged with kidnapping a minor for ransom, hostage or use as a shield; resisting with violence; child neglect; fleeing and eluding/disregard safety of others; and reckless driving.

Leohner will be arraigned Oct. 31 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Bunnell.

Leohner was being held Wednesday at the Flagler County jail on $31,000 bond.

Deputies responded to the area of Belle Terre Parkway and Eastwood Drive about 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 where the child's mother told them that her boyfriend had left with their son, a report stated. She also told dispatch that Leohner was known to be armed with a gun.

Leohner had become paranoid, claiming he had been “set up,” the report stated. The mother said that during his paranoia, he grabbed their son, the report stated. She said she struggled with him over the child, but he was able to take him, the report stated.

A detective spotted Leohner driving southbound on Belle Terre Parkway at about 80 mph in a 45-mph zone and running three red lights, the report stated. The child was in Leohner's lap and neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

After making some U-turns and forcing vehicles to swerve to avoid a crash, Leohner headed east on State Road 100, driving across the median and through oncoming traffic before turning into the Target shopping center and into the McDonald’s parking lot, a release stated.

Leohner got out of the car in the drive-thru lane with the child in his arms, holding the child in front of him like a human shield, the release stated.

Leohner refused law enforcement orders to release the child, according to the release.

Deputies then used a Taser on Leohner, who fell to the ground, and a deputy quickly grabbed the child, the video showed. A deputy comforted the child as several others tried to arrest Leohner, the video showed.

The child said "Dadda" as Leohner ran in the parking lot while deputies chased him, according to the video.

Leohner was eventually subdued in the lot as deputies held him down and a K-9 bit his leg, according to the video.

Leohner was handcuffed and taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast to be treated for his injuries, the release stated.

“Here is a case of a domestic situation turning violent, putting a 1-year-old child and innocent drivers in danger,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release. “Deputies were confronted with a very chaotic situation and a very combative individual that was putting his child at risk by using the child as a human shield.

"Our deputies did everything they could to quickly rescue this child safely from a madman and apprehended the suspect," Staly continued. "Fortunately, the child was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother."

