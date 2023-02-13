Sheriff: Palm Coast man arrested after firing shot into house, standoff

A Palm Coast man who fired a shot into a house was arrested following a standoff with deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Juan Nodarse, 53, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, both felonies. Nodarse was being held Monday on $175,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Deputies first responded about 5 p.m. and Nodarse was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office stated.

The situation began as a domestic issue. A woman, who is not identified in the report, asked Nodarse to leave the house at 4 Cute Court because he had been acting erratically since Wednesday, an affidavit stated. Nodarse eventually left the house around 4 p.m. Saturday.

But about an hour later, the woman saw him pacing and appearing to talk to someone on the back patio, the affidavit stated. She then saw him pick up a gun and point it at a window, the affidavit stated. The woman yelled “Don’t do that,” but Nodarse fired the gun, with the bullet going through the glass into the house and exiting through glass near the front door, the affidavit stated.

The woman said she could not tell if he aimed the weapon at her because of the tint on the glass, the affidavit stated.

She locked herself in a bathroom, called 911 and was rescued by deputies who safely removed her from the house, the affidavit stated.

Deputies were also able to see the man with a firearm in his hand. The man initially refused to comply with deputies and the SWAT team and crisis negotiations teams responded, a press release stated.

Neighbors were asked to shelter in place as deputies negotiated with Nodarse, the release stated. Nodarse eventually came out of the house but did not comply with deputies so he was struck with non-lethal defensive weapons and taken into custody without incident, the release stated.

“Great job by our deputies, negotiators and SWAT Team de-escalating and ensuring this volatile and dangerous situation ended safely without anyone getting hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release.

