Sheriff Palmer ready to move forward following Kuretza verdict

Jul. 19—Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post on Wednesday he was glad the jurors in the trial of Deputy Lance Kuretza came to the same conclusion his department had.

"I am grateful that their verdict was consistent with the investigation that our department performed locally, " Palmer said regarding the jury's "not guilty " decision on Tuesday. "I appreciate the hard work of the jurors and the process that they have participated in."

Palmer also spoke about the department's reaction, as well as its plans to move forward as a department.

Kuretza was placed on administrative leave from the department following a federal indictment against him in August 2022.

The deputy faced charges for deprivation of rights and falsifying records surrounding a January 2018 arrest at a hotel in Morgantown. On Tuesday, after four days of testimony—and about nine hours of deliberation—a jury issued a unanimous "not guilty " declaration on both counts.

"It's good that every day the men and women of law enforcement put on their uniforms and do their very best, " Palmer said. "They try to do what's right, and they do everything they can to serve the citizens that we have."

According to the sheriff, the department has been in contact with Kuretza since receiving the verdict. They have plans to meet with him on Friday to discuss how the department will move forward.

"This is uncharted waters for us, " Palmer said. "In 34 years, I've never had to deal with anything like this and I'm sure the department hasn't either. So, that is what we are going to do — try and move forward."