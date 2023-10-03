Sheriff Paul Penzone to step down. Maricopa County leaders will pick his successor

Maricopa County supervisors will need to pick a new county sheriff next year, but details on exactly what that process will entail are sparse.

Current Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Monday that he will step down in January and will not seek a third term in office. County officials said they were caught off guard by his announcement, which came during an afternoon press conference.

"I was shocked," said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, who represents a district that encompasses parts of Phoenix and the southwest Valley. "I wasn't expecting it ... but I respect his decision."

Now, the supervisors are faced with a high-profile vacancy.

It's just their latest elected position to fill. They've already had to appoint several state lawmakers this year, including Republican Sen. Shawnna Bolick, Democratic Rep. Quantá Crews and Republican Rep. Julie Willoughby.

In 2021, they appointed Republican Supervisor Tom Galvin to represent a district that includes much of the East Valley. That seat was previously held by former Republican Supervisor Steve Chucri, who resigned after recordings were released of him discussing unfounded suspicions of voter fraud after the November 2020 election.

The supervisors also handpicked Republican County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. She replaced former Republican County Attorney Allister Adel, who was forced to resign over concerns about her management of the office and questions about her sobriety.

Penzone is a Democrat, so per state statute, supervisors must select a Democratic appointee even though the board is majority Republican.

Beyond that, it's currently unclear exactly what the selection process will look like, county officials said. For past appointments, supervisors have asked applicants to provide letters of interest, resumes, letters of recommendation and fill out a questionnaire. Then, they brought candidates in for interviews.

"The board determines the process, and there have been variations on this over the past five years," said county spokesperson Fields Moseley.

Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the board, said he is looking for someone with ample law enforcement experience who will run for office and be an "effective candidate."

"I'm not looking for a babysitter," he told The Arizona Republic.

What's at stake for the next sheriff?

Penzone's replacement will take over a law enforcement agency with many challenges ahead.

About a decade ago, a federal judge found that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office racially profiled Latino drivers in a 2008 class-action suit filed against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Now, the department is under federal oversight by a court-appointed monitor and still isn't in compliance with court orders.

The case, known initially as Melendres v. Arpaio, is growing increasingly expensive. So far, it has cost Maricopa County taxpayers more than $250 million — and counting.

Penzone said Monday that some of his greatest achievements included rolling back some of Arpaio's practices, including closing the outdoor jail known as "Tent City" and ending the use of pink underwear for incarcerated people.

Still, he expressed frustration that his department continues to be monitored by a federal court despite his efforts to reform the office.

Gallardo called the lawsuit a "cloud over the Sheriff's Office" and said he is looking for someone to move the department "in the direction of compliance."

"We knew from the beginning it was not going to be an easy fix in terms of getting into compliance," he said. "And you have seen progress, I will say that ... but we still have some ways to go."

The department's problems aren't just limited to the courtroom. MCSO oversees the county's jail system, which has long struggled with low staffing and recently seen a slew of deadly drug overdoses.

In January, a Maricopa County correctional officer was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Lower Buckeye Jail. While Penzone said investigators believe the officer acted alone, he devoted millions of dollars to implement a body scanning program to screen staff entering the jails for drugs and other contraband.

The appointed sheriff will also be on the frontlines of election security in Maricopa County as the country barrels toward a presidential election that is almost certain to see close margins in Arizona.

Gallardo said that supervisors must find a candidate up to the task and ready to face the public.

"How can you continue building that public trust?" he said. "I think that is number one."

Penzone could have some say in selection process

At Monday's press conference, Penzone said he would like some input in choosing his successor.

"If the Board of Supervisors allows me the opportunity ... I'd like my voice to be heard," he said.

Gallardo said Penzone "should be part of this process."

"I will always turn to Sheriff Penzone on any recommendations or thoughts or opinions," he said. "I think he should be engaged."

Gallardo said he also intends to seek community input.

"This is a very important office," he said. "We need to make sure we have the input of many in our society."

Republic reporter Jimmy Jenkins contributed to this article.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County supervisors will pick a new sheriff. Process is TBD