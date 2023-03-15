Sheriff: Pell City man arrested for double murder in St. Clair County

Mar. 14—After a short investigation, St. Clair County deputies arrested a Pell City man suspected of a double homicide in Ragland. He is also a suspect in two other murders in Birmingham.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at 1 Ivy Drive, Ragland, at about 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, found that two victims had been shot to death, according to St. Clair Sheriff Billy J. Murray.

One victim, 37-year-old Amber L. Manning, was found dead in the driveway of the home from a gunshot wound. A male, Timothy Davidson, 62, was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown by lifesaver to UAB hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division said that it arrested Daniel P. Waston, 28, for the murders. He is charged with one count of capital murder and one count of murder with a gun. Watson is also a suspect in two murders in Birmingham that occurred the same night. He was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

Local media reports indicate that Birmingham police said that Watson had approached a Leed's police officer at about 5 a.m. and confessed to shooting two people in St. Clair County. He also provided general information about a house in South East Lake, Birmingham, where two of the murders — the city's 16th and 17th of the year — took place. A man and a woman, no names released as of press time, were found dead from gunshot wounds. It appears that Watson knew each of the victims, police said.

Assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing, are Leeds Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Ragland Police Department and the Wattsville Fire Department.