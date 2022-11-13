Sheriff Penzone: 'I will not allow any threat to this facility, the votes, or its people'

SheKnows

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer sat down with SheKnows' Reshma Gopaldas to chat all about their new their new Amazon show, "The English." Blunt revealed she had to warn Ciarán Hinds before they filmed the scene in the pilot where Hinds punches her. "He has hands the size of a bear!" The English tells the story of an aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whip (Spencer), whose paths fatefully and dangerously cross – and together they save each other’s lives. One of the most appealing and rare aspects of this show is that it tells a part of history that places a Pawnee character in the lead. Spencer and Blunt confess their favorite parts about working with each other and why they are so proud of the show. When asked how it feels to be doing a show like this, when currently, in America, there is a lot of pushback against teaching accurate history and critical race theory is being banned in some parts of the country. Blunt answers simply, “Stories like this, honor history. They illuminate a lot for people… There is a lot of blood on the ground in this country, and I think it’s important for people to see that, and absorb it and honor it.” Spencer agrees adding, “Also, the history of the westerns in Hollywood, for being a Native American, being in a part like this, which is usually reserved for (Paul) Newman, (Clint) Eastwood, all the other greats, it’s a big honor and privilege to do something like this.” Read more at: https://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/videos/2663571/emily-blunt-chaske-spencer-the-english/