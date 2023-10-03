Sheriff Penzone stepping down in January
Sheriff Penzone announced Monday that he will not seek a third term and will step down in January. He was first elected in 2016.
Sheriff Penzone announced Monday that he will not seek a third term and will step down in January. He was first elected in 2016.
Content moderation continues to be a contentious topic in the world of online media. A startup out of Cambridge, England, called Unitary AI believes it has landed on a better way to tackle the moderation challenge -- by using a "multimodal" approach to help parse content in the most complex medium of all: video. Today, Unitary is announcing $15 million in funding to capitalise on momentum it's been seeing in the market.
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday Twitter's new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the group, known as the Rose City Nationalists, had their masks removed during a scuffle at an LGBTQ pride event in Oregon.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
Phil Nevin went just 119-149 and failed to make the postseason in his two years leading the Angels.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Matthew McConaughey will be the first guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday when it returns for the first time since the end of the months-long Hollywood writers strike.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
But, like, let's keep this a secret between you and me.
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser will be sworn in this week.
With one benefit to EVs being lower running costs, it makes sense that people shopping for a new-to-them vehicle would be considering something electric.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
Fed's Michelle Bowman said further interest rates hikes may be necessary to bring inflation down in a sustainable and timely manner.
The odds of winning Monday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
The biggest news stories this morning: Your phone will blare a national emergency alert test on October 4, The near-perfect puzzle game, NSA announces new artificial intelligence security center
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
Buck Showalter couldn't turn around the tragic 2023 Mets, and it cost him his job.
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.