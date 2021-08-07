Sheriff: Person of interest in custody after woman shot in Jefferson Twp. home

Aug. 7—A woman suffered life-threatening injures Friday afternoon when she was shot after a reported domestic violence incident, and a person of interest is in custody, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue.

"We were dispatched here on a domestic situation. About a minute and a half later, while crews were en route, that call was changed to someone has been shot at the scene, " Streck said. "When we arrived we indeed did find that someone had been shot."

Jefferson Twp. medics were there quickly, and deputies and police from throughout the county, including Dayton, began looking for the known male suspect, the sheriff said.

"We do believe we have the individual responsible in custody," said Streck, who did not identify the suspected shooter.

The woman shot, who also was not identified, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The sheriff did not say what type of gun was used but that deputies have recovered the weapon.