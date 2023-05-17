Sheriff: Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder after firing gun toward deputy; home engulfed by flames

May 17—BROWNVILLE — A Pillar Point man faces a first-degree attempted murder charge after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Tuesday night.

Nathan P. Krump, 45, of 23378 County Route 59, may face additional charges in the wake of the incident at his town of Brownville residence that ended with his home in flames.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but four members of the sheriff's office were taken Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for evaluations of various ailments, according to Sheriff Peter R. Barnett. They were treated and released.

"All in all, this could have been a hell of a lot worse," the sheriff said Wednesday morning. "It could have been a hell of a lot worse for law enforcement and local residents as well."

Sheriff Barnett said that county dispatchers received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Tuesday requesting that patrols check the welfare of an individual at Krump's address.

A deputy and state trooper arrived at the scene and attempted to talk to the Krump outside the residence. Krump allegedly brandished a weapon, showed to the deputy and fired a single round in the direction of the deputy.

At that point, patrols retreated to a safe position, according to the sheriff, to await the arrival of additional units. Krump retreated into his residence.

A perimeter was set up around the residence as members of the sheriff's office and Watertown Police Department attempted to communicate with Krump. At one point a fire started in the residence and quickly engulfed it, the sheriff said.

Krump left the residence and was subsequently taken into custody.

Krump is scheduled to be arraigned this morning on the attempted murder count and additional charges are pending.

A joint investigation between the sheriff's office, state police and the district attorney's office is ongoing, the sheriff said.

In addition to sheriffs, state troopers, the DA's office and Watertown police, deputies were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, the county's 911 dispatch center and fire departments from the town of Brownville, Sackets Harbor, Glen Park, Chaumont, town of Watertown, Three Mile Bay, Black River, North Pole.

Town of Brownville first responders and its ladies' auxiliary also aided, along with county fire investigators and Samaritan Medical Center.