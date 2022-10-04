Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a business there. A manhunt is on for their abductor.

The sheriff's office says detectives are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Merced County, Calif. kidnap victims in 2022 family photo: 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh / Credit: Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.

Infant kidnap victim Aroohi Dheri in 2022 family photo. / Credit: Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

No motive for the kidnapping was known.

In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help.

"No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said.

"We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.

"We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."

Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:

A possible suspect in the abduction of four family members from a business in Merced County, California on Oct. 3, 2022. / Credit: Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

