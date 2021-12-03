Sheriff, police justified in shooting man who stabbed three, per Attorney General report

Crime scene tape surrounds the block between 12th and 13th Streets on Garfield Avenue after a police-involved shooting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff officer shooting that killed one man who had earlier stabbed three people has been deemed justified by the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

Elwood Dwyer, 52, was shot and killed by police on Oct. 28 after an hour-long standoff following a domestic situation where three people arrived at the hospital with stab wounds, according to previous reporting

One victim, a 70-year-old man, died of his wounds on Nov. 9.

Police responded to a residence at the 400 block of Garfield Avenue after an adult woman arrived at the Sanford Hospital Emergency Room around 7:30 a.m. with the older man and her juvenile son, according to the report. She told police that Dwyer was an ex-boyfriend and her son’s father.

Her son had been staying overnight at Dwyer’s home on Garfield Avenue and when she went to pick him up that morning, he came to the door covered in blood, according to the report. Dwyer then started attacking the woman and the woman’s father, who was in the car at the time and stepped out to intervene.

The boy had a laceration to his neck and a stab wound to his back, the woman had serious injuries and the older man also sustained multiple stab wounds, according to the report.

Police arrived at the residence and started negotiations for nearly an hour and a half, according to the report. Around 8:11 a.m., Dwyer opened the front door, armed with a knife and bleeding from his arms, and told negotiators “I killed my son” and “that’s all I had.”

The SWAT team was called to the residence at 8:12 a.m., according to the report.

Dwyer continued to say in the doorway until 8:31 a.m., when he stepped back in the house and shut the door, according to the report. He could be seen walking back and forth.

Nearly an hour later, Dwyer exited the house through the front door with a large knife in hand, according to the report. SWAT officers fired two less-lethal 40-mm rounds in an attempt to get him to drop the knife. One officer said a round hit Dwyer’s left leg and “he looked surprised,” and “having a ‘super angry, seeing red face.’”

Dwyer then charged at officers with the knife raised and five shots were fired at him, according to the report. Dwyer collapsed to the ground where he was observed to still be breathing and holding the knife. Officers fired three more less lethal rounds in an attempt to distance him from the knife and a K-9 was used to drag Dwyer away from the knife.

SWAT members preformed first aid but Dwyer died at the scene, according to the report.

Shell casing were found at the scene that matched a Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Officer’s .223 caliber AR-15 and a Minnehaha County Deputy Sheriff SWAT Sniper’s .308 caliber bolt action rifle.

The 10-inch knife as well as a photo of the juvenile boy were recovered at the scene, according to the report.

Dwyer’s autopsy confirmed he had been shot five times in the chest, right arm and left arm, according to the report. Dwyer tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and stimulants.

The Attorney General’s Office reported “reasonable officers present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” in their justification of the deadly shooting.

