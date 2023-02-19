Sheriff: Polk County deputy fired after being arrested on DUI charge

A Polk County deputy has been arrested for driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, Bartow Police responded to a crash off Highway 60 around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police found James Peach, 29, who had lost control of his car.

Deputies said Bartow police officers suspected Peach was intoxicated, and then arrested him for suspicion of DUI.

Investigators said that Peach was taken to the Polk County Sherrif’s Office Processing Center, and his blood alchohol concentration was higher than the legal limit.

PCSO said it accepted Peach’s resignation during the booking process, as he would have been fired otherwise.

Peach was released on a $500 bond.

“In orientation, I tell everyone you are held to a higher standard than the rest of the community,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “And if you drink and drive, you will be arrested and lose your job. That’s exactly what happened.”

