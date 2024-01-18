Sheriff Pollack announces retirement after 12 years in office

BRANCH COUNTY — After 12 years as sheriff and 41 years in law enforcement, John Pollack announced to Branch County commissioners Thursday he will not seek re-election.

SHerrif John Pollack and his wife Billie before he announced his retirement Thursday to the Branch County Commission.

And at least two people will be in the running to replace him as the county sheriff.

Former deputy sergeant and current Coldwater Police school resource officer Robin Schwartz announced running for sheriff Wednesday. Retired state trooper and current deputy Mike Thyng announced his campaign earlier this year.

Pollack pointed out he partnered with Michigan State Police in 2013 after commissioners cut deputies from 23 to eight to balance the budget.

The sheriff said that both agencies were able to protect the county, which “still amazes me.”

He thanked efforts by townships this year for help urging commissioners to bring back night patrols, adding six new deputies.

Pollack was instrumental in the community effort to replace the old county jail with a new state-of-the-art facility by bond issue in 2022. “We suffered through operating a jail in a building that was once a nursing home," he said.

Pollack announced early to ensure continuity in the transition to a new sheriff.

He said in his 12 years, “I think my staff and I accomplished everything we could.”

He said with the help of Undersheriff Keith Eichler, who is also retiring, Jail Administrator Fred Blankenship, administrative assistant Cathy Miller, and the rest of his staff, none of this would have been accomplished.

