Sheriff praises corrections officers after quick reaction to suspected overdoses

Dec. 7—JEFFERSON — Sheriff William Niemi praised corrections officers who acted quickly to save the lives of six inmates at the Ashtabula County Jail who experienced suspected overdoses on Monday night.

Niemi said criminal charges are pending against the person who brought suspected narcotics into the county jail.

An inmate smuggled drugs into the facility in his body, he said.

"He was scanned with our body scanner, and it wasn't seen," Niemi said. "That machine's not 100 percent, it's just another tool for us to use."

All of the inmates who experienced overdose symptoms were taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

A CT scan at the hospital could not locate the suspected narcotics, and they were eventually found during a second body scan at the jail, Niemi said.

Niemi said he was appalled by comments made on social media claiming that corrections officers brought narcotics into the facility.

"It's disheartening to see that kind of stuff, because our corrections officers do a good job here," he said. "They saved lives yesterday, six lives to be exact. They reacted the way they were supposed to, saved their lives."

There are issues with drugs being smuggled into jails across the country, Niemi said.

"All we try to do is be proactive, try to find it before," Niemi said. "When people get caught bringing it in here, and they affect other inmates [by] bringing it in here, we're going to hold them accountable for bringing the drugs in here to the fullest extent of the law. We're going to prosecute them."

Charges will be filed against the individual who brought the drugs into the jail, he said.

All of the inmates who were exposed are fine.

"Our corrections officers acted appropriately," Niemi said. "They were alert, spotted it, and took action immediately, and it ultimately saved [the inmates'] lives. I'm proud of my staff here."

Story continues

He said he values transparency, and

will let the public know when things happen.

"The public has the right to know what's going on, and I'm not going to hide it, that's for sure," Niemi said.