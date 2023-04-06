Sheriff: Preble County woman hid 105 grams of meth in cereal box

Apr. 6—A 34-year-old Preble County woman is accused of hiding 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a cereal box with other groceries found during a traffic stop this week.

Deputies with the sheriff's offices in Preble and Darke counties are investigating people traveling to Montgomery County and returning with large amounts of suspected meth, which they sell in both counties, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson stated in a release.

Deputies on Sunday stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road north of U.S. 35. During that stop, K9 Arko alerted to the odor of narcotics and a probable cause search turned up meth hidden inside a cereal box, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Samantha Gardner of New Madison, who was arraigned Tuesday in Eaton Municipal Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

She is held on $50,000 cash-only bail in the Preble County Jail.