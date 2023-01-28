Sheriff press conference reveals three arrests in 2022 double murder in Baker County

In what can be described as a surprise, late night press conference, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden announced big news in an ongoing murder investigation.

Action News Jax first brought you the story of two friends that were murdered, execution-style in August, 2022. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found brutally murdered from gunshot wounds in a home off of Sawtooth Road in Macclenny.

While details are still to come regarding the break in the case, Sheriff Rhoden said that Curtis Peyton Austin, Waylon “Joseph” Hannah, and Robert Martin Trueblood have all been arrested in connection with the murders. Austin just recently turned 16 years of age and Hanna is 19.

Two of the suspects went to Sigers’ property, entered the house then shot and killed both Sigars and Thomas. Weapons were also taken from the home.

Sheriff Rhoden also said that there was a dispute between one of the victims and one of the suspects but he didn’t get into details on when or who this exactly involved.

Austin was arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Hannah was charged with first degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Trueblood was charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

