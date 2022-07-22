Sheriff probes death of civil rights leader

Jul. 22—GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of civil rights leader T. Anthony Spearman at his home this week, but Sheriff Danny Rogers said wouldn't provide any details about why.

Spearman, a minister and past state NAACP president who served on the Guilford County Board of Elections, was found dead at his home on Farlow Drive in Greensboro late Tuesday afternoon. The body of Spearman, 71, was discovered by family or friends who called emergency dispatchers, according to the sheriff's office.

Rogers told The High Point Enterprise on Thursday that he isn't releasing more information about the death because of the ongoing investigation. The Greensboro News & Record reported that the incident report on Spearman's death — which was not available to The Enterprise on Thursday — indicates a handgun, knife or cutting instrument was a possible weapon.

"Our detectives are working the case as thoroughly as possible," Rogers told The Enterprise. "We are making sure we know exactly what's what."

Greensboro attorney Mark Cummings, who is representing the Spearman family, said that he has confidence in law enforcement investigating the death.

"I don't want to get ahead of them," Cummings said. "I want to wait on at least a preliminary report. I do respect the job that law enforcement has to do. I am very sensitive to and observant of the need for all parties to have an open mind and wait for the facts."

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the death of Spearman contact Detective S.M. Garlick at 336-641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul