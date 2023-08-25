Sheriff proposes ordinance that provides guidelines for spending jail commissary revenue

MUNCIE, Ind. − Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner brought a proposed ordinance to county council that provides guidelines for spending money his department receives from the jail commissary.

"I've always been under the impression that this document already existed," Skinner told council Tuesday. "It should have existed years ago."

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner

The sheriff said he had enlisted the help of other county officials in searching for a copy of an ordinance but none was found.

Skinner said he worked with council attorney Ben Freeman on developing an ordinance, borrowing language used in ordinances from other counties.

The jail commissary is a store within the jail from which inmates can make purchases from their commissary account, which can be funded by friends and family. In addition to the purchase of items, inmates can buy phone, text and video chats through the service.

An outside contractor runs the commissary for the sheriff's department, and whenever an inmate buys something through the commissary, the department receives a small commission.

"The money adds up," Skinner said.

Last year the department collected more than $400,000 from the commissary, the sheriff told The Star Press.

Skinner told council he wanted to install some transparent guidelines on how he and future sheriff's can spend commissary money.

The proposed ordinance provides 21 different uses that the money can be used without getting approval from the county council. That includes nine items already in a state statute.

The ordinance approves spending out the commissary revenue things such as:

Obtaining merchandise for resale to inmates through the commissary

Expenses in running the commissary

Special training in law enforcement for the department

Equipment for the jail and the department

Activities meant to maintain order and discipline among inmates

Activities and programs to decrease criminal activity

Matching funds for grants for the department

Replacement of lost or damaged inmate and employee property

Special events

And "As a supplement or in addition to any other funds appropriated by the county council to the department.."

Freeman said the state statute also says that the sheriff can spend commissary money on whatever the council and sheriff agree is appropriate. The ordinance seeks to add things related to the department, such as "programs deemed by the Delaware County Sheriff to be beneficial to the morale and /or wellbeing of the inmates of the jail."

"Every sheriff has had control of the commissary account and every sheriff has had a lot of discretion about how that money is spent," Skinner said.

He went on to say he wants to be specific and transparent on how he and the sheriffs in the future spend commissary money. The listing presented in the ordinance, beyond what the state statute already provides, are things sheriffs are already spending the money on.

"I want to put it in writing," he said.

Council discussed the intricacies of the proposed ordinance until Eugene Whitehead, council member at-large, offered a motion to introduce the ordinance on first reading and allow members to consider the ordinance before voting on its adoption at the September meeting. The council passed that proposal unanimously.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett,com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sheriff offers ordinance to detail uses of jail commissary revenue