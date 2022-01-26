Sheriff: 'Prosecutor from outside of Mineral County' to oversee poaching-related charges

Jan. 26—KEYSER, W.Va. — A prosecutor from outside Mineral County will be appointed to proceed with 223 poaching-related charges against eight local residents including two former law enforcement officers and a Maryland EMS chief.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White on Tuesday said the charges involve at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties in West Virginia.

The offenses started in mid September and continued through late December, he said and added criminal complaints have been filed for the warrants.

Charged are former Mineral County deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly.

Mineral County Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz said via email Wednesday he learned in December that the West Virginia NRP was investigating numerous wildlife violations occurring in and around Mineral County.

"As sheriff I was notified that an officer of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office was rumored to be involved, he said. "The sheriff's office along with the Mineral County prosecuting attorney began to immediately cooperate with the investigation into the illegal activities."

Following an execution of a search warrant by NRP, statements were obtained that implicated two Mineral County sheriffs deputies in the illegal activities, Ellifritz said.

"At that time deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation," he said. "Both deputies tendered their resignations from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office before an internal investigation could be completed."

Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney Cody Pancake advised that "a prosecutor from outside of Mineral County will be appointed to proceed with the charges against all the individuals that have been charged" by NRP in the situation, Ellifritz said.

"I would like to commend the West Virginia Natural Resource Police for their work in this case," he said. "This activity cannot and will not be tolerated by any individual regardless of job or position within this county."

The Mineral County offices of sheriff and prosecutor "continue to assist and cooperate with the investigation," Ellifritz said.

Also charged are Colton Broadwater, Gregory Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Christopher Biggs, Robert Horner and Robert "Beau" Horner Jr., all of Keyser, Ellifritz said.

Biggs suspension

Christopher Biggs, appointed EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in 2019, was also charged and has been suspended from his job effective immediately for an "alleged violation of law," county officials said via press release Tuesday.

On Wednesday when asked whether Biggs continues to collect a salary while suspended, the county's attorney, T. Lee Beeman Jr., provided the following via email:

"Allegany County does not disclose personnel-related information. While Allegany County has, for public interest, disclosed that Mr. Biggs was suspended from his duties as chief of the EMS division of Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, to disclose the terms of his suspension would be to disclose personnel-related information."

Maryland involvement

White also said Tuesday that Maryland Natural Resources Police might file charges involving wildlife and fish violations.

On Wednesday, Maryland Natural Resources Police Public Information Officer Lauren Moses said via email that "charges are pending and the initial investigation is being handled by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police."

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.