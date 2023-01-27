Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested

A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Jan 26, around 9 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the neighborhood spotted a man walking out from between two homes and attempted to stop him.

The man then ran away from the deputy into some nearby woods.

Watch: Deputies use drone, chopper to nab Prowler caught on camera peeking into woman’s window

Using a drone and a sheriff’s helicopter, deputies found the man hiding in a swampy area not far away.

Steven P. Johnson, 29, of DeBarry, was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Read: ‘Terrifying’: Two convicted felons caught on camera robbing Amazon delivery driver

Investigators said Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, admitted to peeping into windows.

Johnson is charged with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence and is being held on $1,000 bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.