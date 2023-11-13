Sheriff: Pump action and semiautomatic shotguns were used in apparent murder-suicide

The scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Southern View Saturday.

Two weapons were used in an apparent murder-suicide in the 3300 block of South Third Street in Southern View Saturday, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Campbell also said that Southern View Police had been called to the home 14 times for domestic disturbances since April 2022.

Southern View Police officers conducting a wellness check found the two dead men ages 57 and 37 in the home about 7 p.m., Saturday, Campbell said. Their identities have not been released.

More: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Southern View

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said autopsies were being performed Monday.

Campbell, in an interview with The State Journal-Register Monday morning, said the 37-year-old was thought to have been the victim. He was found dead in the bedroom.

A pump-action shotgun that had a spent shell casing still in the chamber was suspected as the weapon used to kill the 37-year-old, Campbell said. The weapon was found just outside the bedroom.

The 57-year-old, suspected of firing the weapon, was discovered in a bathtub, Campbell said. A semiautomatic shotgun with a spent shell casing was also found in the tub.

Campbell said detectives were told the 37-year-old moved into the Southern View residence around April 2022, coinciding with the calls made to Southern View police.

Campbell could not confirm that the men were involved in all of the calls.

The investigation by Sheriff's detectives with assistance from Southern View Police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: (217) 622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Two weapons used in an apparent murder-suicide outside of Springfield