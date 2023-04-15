Sheriff: Pursuit policies making more chases for deputies

Apr. 15—Publicity of no-chase policies at local police departments may be contributing to more pursuits by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Neal Jump says.

Deputies have chased fleeing suspects in vehicles nearly once a week since the beginning of 2023. It's a number Jump believes has remained steady in the early months of the year because suspected criminals know the Glynn County and Brunswick police departments won't likely pursue them when they flee.

Jump estimated there have been about a dozen chases in the first 15 weeks of 2023.

"It's been publicized enough that they will challenge them," Jump said of suspected criminals who flee from local police officers.

He said suspected criminals shouldn't expect the same treatment from his deputies.

A new Glynn County police policy on chases was issued to officers on Jan. 9 as part of a growing trend around the country to limit pursuits by officers in the name of public safety. The thought is that chasing suspected criminals for minor infractions or traffic violations puts the public in more danger than the offense for which a driver is being pulled over.

"Pursuits shall not be initiated for traffic infractions only," the update to Glynn County Police Department policy 307 said. "In any event, pursuits shall not continue past the point when the danger to the public or law enforcement personnel outweighs the need to immediately apprehend the suspect."

Interim County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson told The News at the time that the policy is about mitigating risks to the public and protecting the general public and officers.

Brunswick police have a similar policy.

The policies of both police departments were publicized in January.

Jump said since then, his deputies have been engaged in more chases.

"The roads have been released to thugs and criminals who know officers aren't going to chase them," Jump said.

His deputies and Georgia State Troopers will chase, however, but not without the safety of the public in mind, he said.

"We know when to discontinue because of heavy traffic or schools or anything of that nature," Jump said, adding that his office has policies dictating when to abandon a chase. "If we can identify the driver with a good tag number and traffic is heavy, we're not going to pursue. The deputies have been trained at the police academy and they've been to FLETC."

The training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center certifies his deputies to perform a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, which Jump has used himself recently.

In some cases, like when Jump used the PIT maneuver to stop a driver on Golden Isles Parkway in February, the chase continued through congested areas of town. The driver was driving so dangerously that he posed a greater risk to the public than the chase itself, Jump said.

Another chase in late March was similar in nature, he said, when a driver fleeing deputies and state troopers drove over the Turtle River Bridge on Ga. 303 in the opposite lanes and into oncoming traffic.

"We don't want to endanger anyone's life, but the most important thing is to protect and serve under the oath we took," Jump said. "If we release our streets to the criminal activity going on now and the drive-by shootings, we're going to be like Dodge City. If there's a school bus and it's unloading, or there's heavy traffic, we're not going to pursue, but if the threat outweighs that, we will pursue on."

There have been several other chases that originated in other counties but came into Glynn County. Jump said deputies will continue those chases when they happen, as occurred on Friday. A chase out of McIntosh County came into Glynn County heading southbound on I-95 after a car failed to stop for law enforcement, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

McIntosh County deputies and Georgia State Troopers chased the car through the county with Glynn County deputies pursuing as well. The chase ended in a PIT maneuver in Camden County. A Glynn County deputy was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Jump said he is aware there are people who disagree with his office's willingness to chase when a driver flees. In the end, however, he would not be comfortable with the outcome if he and his deputies didn't do everything they could to stop someone who is endangering the public.

"I know I have my naysayers out there, but the key is, if these people hurt someone's family, then I'd be damned for not getting out there and stopping them," Jump said.