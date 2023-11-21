Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested for DUI manslaughter, sheriff says

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a man earlier this month, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Tuesday.

Waters said Officer Cassius Edwards has been employed by JSO since Jan. 30, 2017. He has exclusively worked as a corrections officer during that time.

He has been suspended without pay and has been stripped of all of his authority as a correctional officer, Waters said.

Before 2 a.m. on Nov. 12, the victim who died in the crash was driving southbound on South Lane Avenue approaching San Juan Avenue.

“Edwards was driving at a very high rate of speed,” going northbound on South Lane Avenue, also approaching San Juan Avenue, Waters said.

As the victim proceeded to turn left on San Juan Avenue, Edwards crashed into the right front portion of the victim’s car, causing it to overturn.

The victim died at the scene and Edwards had non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Waters said.

Waters said both the charges Edwards is facing are second-degree felonies and each carry a potential of 15 years in prison.

Waters said Edwards was not on duty at the time of the crash and was not driving a JSO vehicle.

“Never in my tenure with this agency has an officer been arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. And as your sheriff, as a person who has spent over half his life dedicated to this agency and this community, and as a human being, I’m devastated, naturally,” Waters said.

Waters said this is the eighth arrest of a JSO employee by JSO in 2023. This is the third DUI arrest of a JSO employee this year, Waters said.

