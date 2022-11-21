Sheriff recommended charge against Gov. Kevin Stitt's underage, intoxicated son

GUTHRIE − Following a Halloween incident in Guthrie, the Logan County Sheriff's Office recommended that a charge be filed against the governor's son for possessing alcohol as a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman.

The Logan County district attorney's office, which received the recommendation, has not filed any related charges and declined to comment to The Oklahoman on Monday.

The recommendation for charges stems from an Oct. 31 incident when sheriff deputies were called to a Guthrie haunted house where John Drew Stitt, the governor's 20-year-old son, was intoxicated and in possession of firearms.

First reported on Friday, the incident raised questions about why neither Stitt nor those with him were arrested or cited. An officer with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which provides security for the governor and his family, came to the scene and escorted Stitt's party to Stillwater after ensuring there was someone able to drive.

Sheriff Damon Devereaux said no special treatment was given to Stitt and he stood by his deputy's actions.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux. THE OKLAHOMAN

“People are talking about this being swept under the rug, but we did a fully detailed report that day and submitted an affidavit to the district attorney's office for charges,” Devereaux told The Oklahoman.

“Why they haven't filed anything is beyond me.”

The governor's office has not responded to a request for comment.

Deputies had responded to a call about “found firearms” in a haunted house parking lot, where they found a box with two rifles and two pistols, according to an incident report. John Drew Stitt told a sheriff deputy the box belonged to him and one of the firearms belonged to his father.

He also acknowledged that he was intoxicated on alcohol, according to the report.

Stitt told deputies he was riding in a black truck, where alcohol and another firearm were found.

While Stitt was not arrested or cited, an affidavit for an arrest warrant was filed that day with the District Court of Logan County, which recommended charging Stitt with possession of an intoxicating beverage while under the age of 21.

As of Monday, no charge had been filed by the county district attorney’s office.

A reporter for The Oklahoman visited the district attorney’s courthouse office on Monday and asked to speak with District Attorney Laura Thomas. A receptionist said the office had no comment on the case.

