Sheriff: Redding man arrested in possible child pornography case

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Redding man on suspicion he had child pornography, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Arthur Garrett, 51, was in custody Tuesday after detectives found a possible connection between him and a three-year-old case, the sheriff’s office said.

In 2019, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about illegal internet activity and downloads that possibly contained child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The IP address — was linked to an unknown location in Shasta Lake,” the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday. After detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant for the subscriber's name and other information, they learned the accounts were connected to Garrett. By then, Garrett had moved to Redding.

The sheriff’s office said detectives seized Garrett’s phone and electronic devices during the investigation.

Garrett was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing obscene matter of a minor in a sexual act, and for failing to appear after a written promise, the sheriff’s office said. His bail is set at $27,500.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit. Call 530-245-6135 or e-mail mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

