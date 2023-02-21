Sheriff: Redding man dies 9 days after CHP officer shot him during fight

CHP logo for Redding

A Redding man, who was shot by a California High Patrol officer following an encounter earlier this month, died from his injuries last Friday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lawrence Couch III, 31, had been in a Redding hospital since the incident on Feb. 9, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

California Department of Justice investigators are reviewing the shooting under AB 1506, a California law that requires the agency to investigate when law enforcement officers shoot and kill unarmed civilians.

At 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 9, the CHP responded to a report that a motorist was "brandishing a firearm" while driving on to South Bonnyview Road from the southbound Interstate 5 exit. The person who called gave descriptions of the driver and the vehicle, and the license plate number, according to sheriff's office Lt. Chris Edwards of the Officer Involved Critical Incident Response Team.

Less that 20 minutes later, a uniformed on-duty CHP officer spotted the vehicle parked in the driveway at a home on the 3000 block of Island Drive, off Girvan Road near Cascade Park in south Redding. Couch was seated in the driver’s seat, Edwards reported.

The sheriff's office said Couch was "uncooperative, refused orders" and he and the officer got into a fight ― at which time the officer shot Couch, Edwards said.

"After the shooting, the officer immediately rendered medical aid and Couch was transported by ambulance" to the hospital.

The sheriff's office didn't say if officers found a weapon with Couch.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding man dies 9 days after CHP officer shot him during fight