Sheriff releases more details on shootings; both suspects arrested

May 6—The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released more details about two separate shootings over the past 48 hours, and the sheriff confirmed both suspects have been arrested.

On May 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to East 675 Road on a report of a person who had been shot in the leg.

"I arrived on scene approximately 3:59 p.m. I grabbed my medical bag and headed into the home, where I met Devan Alverson, who was [lying] on a table with a hole through his leg below the knee," Wolff wrote in his report.

Family members of Alverson applied a tourniquet with a belt and stopped the bleeding.

Alverson told authorities that Jeremy Dill, a Cherokee Nation citizen, had accused him of stealing a child's bed, and the two began to argue.

"Devan said he told him, 'Let's settle it.' Devan went to put his hat on the boat and when he turned around, Dill pulled out a Glock 40-caliber, and shot at him five or six times," Wolff said.

Alverson said Dill used to live there, and he had purchased a trailer from Dill that was sitting on the property.

Witnesses said they saw Dill shoot at Alverson's feet until he struck his leg.

"Once EMS had cleared the scene, I began looking ... for evidence. I found three disturbed areas in the front yard in front of a boat that appeared to be where bullets had entered the ground," Wolff said.

Dill fled after the shooting, and Mayes County deputies found his vehicle between Locust Grove and Chouteau Monday evening. Officials searched the surrounding area for Dill but had to call off the hunt due to severe weather.

Sheriff Jason Chennault said they were able to track Dill to a trailer park south of Tahlequah on Tuesday, May 4. A child and an elderly woman were inside the trailer, and Dill eventually allowed the two to leave, although he refused to come out.

Dill surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Muskogee County, where he will be held as a federal prisoner. Because Dill is a tribal citizen, his case will be handled according to the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, through CCSO Investigator Matt Meredith, will be the agency that files charges on Dill.

Less than 24 hours after that shooting, authorities responded to another shooting on North Cedar Avenue in Tahlequah.

Chennault said the most recent shooting was over a dispute involving an unreported stolen vehicle near the old Tahlequah city dump.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspected shooter as Kiah John Pritchett, who was arrested by deputies Wednesday evening.

Pritchett had fled the scene, and authorities were looking for him Tuesday evening and much of Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, Pritchett contacted a deputy and turned himself in.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, also fled before deputies arrived. The victim was located at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chennault said that in the latest case, both Pritchett and the victim are tribal citizens.