Sheriff: Remains belong to missing woman

Feb. 28—Remains found near an area recreational area earlier this month belong to a woman reported missing in 2023, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.

Morris said the remains of Darci Ann Sanchez were found Feb. 16 near the Hickory Point Recreational Area.

The recreational area is located approximately 11 miles east of McAlester on Adamson Road.

Morris said the remains were found by children who were out in the woods "walking around."

The sheriff said the remains did not show any signs of foul play, but the investigation is underway into the cause of death.

"We're still doing our investigation," Morris said. "We got a person of interest we're talking to, but, we'll continue to investigate."

Sanchez, 50, was the subject of an endangered missing advisory issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of PCSO on July 11, 2023, nearly three months after she was first reported missing. The alert was issued due to Sanchez having epilepsy not having her medication.

A social media post made by Morris on May 23, 2023, said Sanchez was reported missing in Durant on April 28, 2023, and was last seen fishing at Hickory Point and that her vehicle was found at the recreational area.

Morris said the remains were positively identified Tuesday with family members notified before the details were made public.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's death is asked to call PCSO at 918-423-5858.