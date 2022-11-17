Sheriff: Reports of active shooter at Temple Christian false

Nov. 16—LIMA — A false report of an active shooter at Lima Temple Christian School was made Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, the agency received a call at around 9:40 a.m. that an active shooter was at the school and there had been multiple injuries. Upon the first search of the building, the release states it became clear the report was false.

The school was cleared multiple times by law enforcement from American Township Police and Fire, the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Elida Police and the Lima Fire Department.

"There is no active shooter and there is no evidence that there had ever been one at the school," the release stated. "There were absolutely no injuries."

According to the release, the Allen County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and any information can be directed to the detective bureau at 419-227-3535.

This was not the only false report of an active shooter reported Wednesday, as Liberty Benton High School was also the subject of a false active shooter call at 9:53 a.m., according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office, along with the Findlay Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that no shooting had taken place after conducting a thorough search of the school.

"The incident appears to be related to several other similar events that occurred around the state today and remains under investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Temple Christian incident was not specifically listed in that statement.