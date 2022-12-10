Sheriff reports arrest on meth, weapons charges

Dec. 10—A Hunt County man is seeking appointment of a defense attorney after he was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Thomas Damien McLean, 37, of West Tawakoni, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday morning on one count each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine), manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 (prescription pills), tampering with identification numbers, and five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Total bond was set at $680,000.

McLean had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney to represent him on the charges. A hearing concerning the writ had not yet been scheduled as of Friday morning.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported that McLean was arrested after officers served a search warrant at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 7500 block of FM 513, south of Lone Oak.

The warrant resulted in the alleged seizure of just under one pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia commonly used to package and deliver narcotics, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"This is another individual who is a repeat offender and who has continued illegal drug activity," Sheriff Terry Jones alleged. "I will personally stand by anyone who has served their time and who is trying to do better for themselves, but I will not tolerate continued criminal activity."

Jones credited the Sheriff's narcotics unit, investigators, and SWAT team for the operation.

The methamphetamine charge is the most serious offense. The alleged crime is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.