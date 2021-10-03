Sheriff reports death of High Point inmate

Oct. 3—HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an inmate at the High Point jail was found unresponsive Wednesday night and died about an hour and a half later at High Point Medical Center.

William Easterling, 52, was suspected to have committed suicide, but an investigation is ongoing, according to a news release. His next of kin has been notified.

Easterling was arrested in Davidson County for a misdemeanor probation violation related to impaired driving in Randolph County and subsequent failure to appear for violating probation.

He also was held on a civil case for nonsupport of child. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office transferred Easterling to the High Point jail at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Easterling initially received a $25,000 secured bond for the criminal charges and a $5,000 cash bond for the civil charge. The bonds were reduced to $10,000 secured for the criminal charges and a written promise to appear for the civil charge at Easterling's initial court appearance on Friday, Sept. 15.

At an additional court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21, Easterling was sentenced to 12 months in the Department of Adult Corrections Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program for the misdemeanor probation violation and second or subsequent failure to appear for probation violation charges.

Easterling remained in a holding cell at the High Point jail from Sept. 14 until he was transported via EMS to the hospital on Wednesday.