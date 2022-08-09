Sheriff reports jail death

Aug. 9—HIGH POINT — A 61-year-old has died while in custody at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office High Point Detention Facility.

According to a press release from Sheriff Danny Rogers, Charles Wiliams of High Point was found unresponsive in his cell by a detention officer at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday.

Detention officers began performing lifesaving measures until 9:44 pm when Guilford County Emergency Services arrived and took over. Williams was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

According to the release, there was no apparent external trauma to Williams and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death. Williams' family has been notified, according to the release.

An internal investigation as well as a criminal investigation have been initiated in accordance with sheriff's office policy, according to the release. The sheriff said no further information would be released as of late Monday afternoon.