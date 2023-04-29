Sheriff reports on narcotics warrant, suspect in custody for evading arrest

Apr. 28—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following information this afternoon concerning a reported narcotics warrant and the capture of a suspect for evading arrest:

On April 27, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotic related search warrant on County Road 2293 in Quinlan TX 75474.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation by the Hunt County Narcotics Unit. During the search methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and US currency were located.

Later that day the Hunt County Narcotics Unit and Deputies conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of more illegal narcotics and US currency. During the attempted stop Jacob Miles of Dallas fled in the vehicle before crashing and being taken into custody. Miles was booked into the Hunt County Jail for evading arrest in a vehicle with other charges pending at the time of this release.

A total of approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamines, 1 ounce of cocaine, 1/2 ounce of heroin, drug paraphernalia and approximately $12,000 worth of cash and property were seized.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated" This activity will not be tolerated in Hunt County and we will continue to investigate the sell of illegal narcotics at this location and any other location in our county". Hunt County Sheriff Jones advised he wanted to thank the Hunt County Narcotics Investigators, Criminal Investigation Division and Deputies for all their hard work in trying to combat the manufacturing and delivery of illegal narcotics in our county.