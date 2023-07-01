Sheriff reports two arrested near Wills Point in drug interdiction

Jul. 1—Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning when the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted an operation at a residence in the Wills Point area.

Sheriff Terry Jones credited the unit in the effort.

"These neighborhoods are filled with good people and they should not have to put up with these individuals moving in and participating in criminal conduct," Jones said in a statement following the arrests. "Once again, let it be clear it will not be tolerated."

A report from the sheriff's office said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday the sheriff's office served a narcotics search warrant in the 10000 block of Wood Hollow Circle, Wills Point, which resulted in the arrests on outstanding warrants and the seizure of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used to weigh and distribute narcotics.

Two Wills Point residents remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday morning, both of whom were reported by the jail to have been taken into custody at the time the operation was conducted.

John Paul Ryan, 41, was being held in lieu of $200,000 bond on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of four or more, but less than 200 grams.

Courtnie Lynn Powers, 34, was being held on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond in the case had not been set as of Friday morning.

It was unknown whether Ryan or Powers had attorneys to represent them, or whether they intended to seek appointed defense counsels.

No hearings had been set in either case as of Friday morning.

Jones said in his statement that such operations would continue.

"These criminals and their criminal conduct are not only affecting adults, but they are also causing the death of our children," Jones said.