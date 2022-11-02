Sheriff responds to bomb threat at Canal Winchester Middle School

CANAL WINCHESTER − The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported bomb threat at Canal Winchester Middle School on Tuesday, according to a news release from Sheriff Alex Lape.

According to Lape, the school initially became aware of the potential risk when the suspect called Canal Winchester Middle School and made the bomb threat. From there local officials acted fast to respond to the threat.

School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department searched the premises. The Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit was utilized to conduct a thorough search which ultimately resulted in no explosive devices being located. No injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect, a 12-year-old male, and will be preparing an appropriate charge referral.

