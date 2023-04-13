Sheriff responds to lawsuit claiming inmate eaten alive by bed bugs inside Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a lawsuit that says a man was eaten alive by bed bugs inside the Fulton County Jail.

The attorneys for Lashawn Thompson say he was arrested in June 2022 on misdemeanor simple battery and eventually jailed at the Fulton County Jail.

Thompson was placed into the psychiatric wing of the jail after he was found to have some mental health issues, a news release from his attorneys said.

“Three months later Mr. Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs. Jail records obtained via Open Records Requests establish that the detention offices and medical staff at the Jail noticed that Mr. Thompson was deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or to help him,” the news release said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sent Channel 2 Action News a statement about the incident, saying:

“First and foremost, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend condolences to the family Lashawn Thompson.

“The manner and cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined’ by the county medical examiner. A full investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death. As a part of that ongoing investigation, immediate action was taken, including but not limited to:

• approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the Fulton County Jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings and

• updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions

“The ongoing investigation is examining details regarding the medical care provided and ultimately will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case.

“The health, well-being and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

