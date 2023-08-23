Sheriff to reveal update in 1987 death of 23-year-old Catherine Sposito on a Prescott trail

PRESCOTT — Thirty-six years after college student Catherine Sposito was killed while hiking on Prescott's Thumb Butte Trail, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at noon on Friday to "discuss new developments in the cold case," officials said in a news release.

After biking to the popular trail on the morning of June 13, 1987, 23-year-old Sposito was attacked and ultimately killed.

Other hikers in the area reported hearing screams for help but could not immediately locate the woman or anyone else in time, officials have said. By the time she was found in an area near the trail, the attacker had fled, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff David Rhodes and the volunteer cold case team will provide new information about the case, including "the scientific and forensic data that provided linkages to other cold cases," the agency said.

The Sheriff's Office has had recent success using new technologies to advance some of its cold cases.

In March 2022, the Sheriff's Office announced that nearly 62 years after her remains were discovered in Congress, Arizona, genetic genealogy concluded that the formerly unidentified child known as "Little Miss Nobody" was actually Sharon Lee Gallegos, a 4-year-old who was abducted outside her grandmother's home in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The press conference on Friday will begin at 12 p.m. in room 3-119 at Yavapai College in Prescott and will be live-streamed on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

There is still a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide a tip in Sposito's case that ultimately leads to an arrest. If you know anything, you can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

