Sheriff reveals what McDougal’s behavior tells him about Audrii Cunningham case
Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons announced that the body of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who disappeared while on her way to school in Texas, was found in the Trinity River. Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said they are in the process of preparing arrest warrants for Don Steven McDougal, adding they believe a capital murder charge will be appropriate. CNN has attempted to find attorney information for McDougal and has also reached out to his family for comment. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports with more.