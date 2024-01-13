Sheriff reviewing evidence in fatal shooting

Jan. 13—By WARREN DILLAWAY

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is reviewing evidence after a Thursday night shooting that left an Ashtabula Township woman dead.

Kristyna "Krisia" Keenan, 60, was killed in front of her home in the 3000 block of State Road shortly after 6 p.m., said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Niemi said a report of shots fired came in to the sheriff's office and deputies were in the area. He said they got to the scene quickly and found the victim deceased.

Deputies were looking for a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta on Thursday night, Niemi said.

"Preliminary investigations determined a male suspect, driving a dark in color sedan pulled into CVS and waited for the victim to arrive home. The suspect exited the vehicle and proceeded toward the victim's house, where he fired multiple shots. The suspect returned to his vehicle and exited the parking lot heading west on East Prospect Road," Niemi stated in a press release.

During a telephone interview Niemi said the suspect remains at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He said the specific identity of the suspect is still being determined.

Niemi said the sheriff's office was reviewing evidence on Friday afternoon. He said physical evidence was being sent out for testing to find potential DNA.

Detectives were also spending time viewing security video footage to further the investigation.

Keenan was the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Administrator for Discovery Cove, said Linda Coblitz, executive director of After School Discovery.

"She prepared lessons, staffing and loved working and playing with the children, offering new surprises and opportunities each week," Coblitz said.

"he always wanted the best for each child, and would go above and beyond to help the children succeed in life skills and academics."

The Discovery Cove hosted day care classes on Friday morning and afternoon.

"Discovery Cove provides a needed service for families and our staff did not want to have the students without this care and normalcy in their life today. Krisia would have wanted the needs of the children to come first in any of our decisions," Coblitz said.

"We will work as a staff next week to decide on an appropriate memorial for Krisia, right now it is taking care of her Discovery Cove children."