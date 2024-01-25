Sheriff: Rockford woman's death result of homicide-suicide

The homicide of a Rockford woman is believed to be the result of domestic violence, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Searles Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

While on scene, sheriff deputies found the suspect, a 24-year-old man, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said there's no threat to the public.

"If you're experiencing domestic violence or abuse, it's crucial to understand that there is no acceptable excuse or justification for any behavior that endangers your well-being," Sheriff Gary Caruana said in a news release.

If you are currently in or have been in a violent domestic situation, you're urged to call 911. You can also reach out to the following organizations for assistance:

Winnebago County Domestic Violence Assistance Center400 W. State St., Rockford815-516-2440Rockford Family Peace Center315 N. Main Street Rockford779-348-7600Remedies215 Easton Parkway Rockford815-962-6102

The national 24-hour domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford woman's death result of homicide-suicide, police said