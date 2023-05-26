Sheriff: Ryle High School prank involving 75 students under investigation

A prank at Ryle High School in Union involving 75 students is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesman said Friday.

Sheriff’s officials met Thursday with school administrators, Major Philip Ridgell confirmed.

No charges have been filed.

Enquirer media partner FOX19 NOW requested comment from Boone County Schools, including whether the students will be permitted to participate in graduation activities.

“We cannot speak to the student’s status as it relates to school functions,” Ridgell said.

“We did attend a meeting with the administration yesterday. The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of yet. It was a school prank that involved 75 students and it resulted in damage to the school.”

He said he had no further details to provide at this time, including copies of reports and evidence such as photographs.

This report was provided by Enquirer media partner FOX19 NOW.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Boone County sheriff investigating prank at Ryle High School