Sheriff says 2 Slain deputies were ambushed serving warrant in Georgia
Two deputies died in an ambush while attempting to serve a warrant at a home near Atlanta, a sheriff said Friday. A standoff with more law enforcement officers ensued afterwards.
Two deputies died in an ambush while attempting to serve a warrant at a home near Atlanta, a sheriff said Friday. A standoff with more law enforcement officers ensued afterwards.
The war in Ukraine appears to be moving into a new phase, as Ukrainian forces reportedly regain territory along the frontlines. Recent footage shows weapons given to the Ukrainian military by the U.S. and other allies effectively rebuffing Russian forces. During a visit to Irpin, Ukraine, on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told members of the press, “We’re proud of the fact that our support, [and] the support of some of the other countries, is helping to enable what the Ukrainians are doing.”
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark signed a deal with Rwanda to move the Nordic country closer to setting up an asylum center outside of the European Union to reduce the number of people seeking refuge.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigni
Here's why it's perfectly normal to mourn the loss of the Queen.
The office of Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of social media platform Truth Social, is nondescript and makes no references to the former president.
STORY: A crowd gathered along the foreshore to watch as an image of Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto the sails of the Opera House.The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in purple on Thursday (September 8) to remember the late queen.And the Eiffel Tower extinguished its lights at the strike of midnight as Parisians recalled a British monarch who anchored her country through upheaval with poise and grace for longer than many have lived.
A Maryland woman said she paid off her daughter's student loans just days before Biden's debt relief plan was announced.
Researchers in Georgia unearthed a 1.8-million-year old human tooth, joining the earliest hominin remains to be discovered outside Africa.
An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in Washington to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and one misdemeanor count of striking, beating and wounding within U.S. territory. Last year, Woods became the first defendant to be charged for assaulting a member of the news media during the riot.
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
For months, the heavily armed gang members in Savien, a rural community in Haiti’s rice-growing Artibonite Valley, had been ratcheting up their terror campaign. When they weren’t brandishing their weapons openly in the streets, they were kidnapping people for ransom or stoking fear with viral videos showing the slaughter of unsuspecting individuals in fields.
Four people died and three others were injured during the violence.
While the weather isn't supposed to be terrible during the game, rain could have an impact on offenses and scoring:
The day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96, a collection of books about the long-reigning monarch have shot to the top of the charts on Amazon. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” her son, now King Charles III, shared in a message following her passing. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the R
A second teen suspect was busted Thursday for the savage beating and robbery of an NYPD officer only hours before the randomly-targeted victim exited a Bronx hospital for his next step toward recovery, police said. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for the vicious and unprovoked attack on the same day a smiling Officer Muhammed Chowdhury left Jacobi Medical Center in a wheelchair to ...
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, her son, the newly named King Charles III, will address the nation for the first time in his new role.
“State Representative Krystle Matthews, who is currently the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is toxic. Her actions and words do not represent the values of the Democratic Party,” Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat, writes. | Opinion
Amazon and HBO have done everything in their power to make sure all eyes are on them for the fall 2022 TV season, what with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power or House Of The Dragon battling it out for mindshare and viewers. But there’s plenty of other excellent, innovative work being done in the fantasy realm on TV this season. Which is where this rundown comes in.
Democrats and Republicans call out Mark Ronchetti's latest campaign ad
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 10:40 The so-called "authorities" in the Russian-occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast have announced that they will take women and children out of an area of occupied Kupiansk.
The storm named Earl became the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season Tuesday evening, forecast to brush by Bermuda later this week.