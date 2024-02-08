Sheriff says Dam Jam party could lead to problems, county commissioner sways vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Promoted as the “biggest party on the lake” in Kansas, The Dam Jam Music Festival was shut down by the Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday morning. Commissioners voted to deny the production company’s bid to host its annual party at Lake Afton this summer.

“I doubt if it will happen this year or any year in the future right now,” said District 3 Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

County commissioners raised serious concerns about allowing the music festival this year. One is about a performer, Wheeler Walker Jr., that’s not family-friendly.

“I guess my concern is this is a taxpayer-funded venue and, as far as I understand, correct me if I’m wrong, this is not an adult. There could be young children there, and, in fact, I expect there will be,” said District 5 Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell.

Commissioner Dennis said his main issue is public safety. He said bad weather and algae in the lake last summer caused low attendance. It’s something he does not expect will happen this year.

“It could be 100 degrees, and if you’ve got nine thousand people drinking alcohol in that kind of temperature and deciding to go into the water or anything else that could happen out there, I don’t think we’d have the resources,” said Commissioner Dennis.

Sedgwick County’s sheriff said the festival is banned at El Dorado Lake, forcing promoters to look for a new home.

“We had heard the issues that emergency communications and law enforcement had, a lot of fights, and just a lot of stuff that went on that they couldn’t handle anymore,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The promotion company is expecting around 9,000 people, which Sheriff Easter says could create an uncontrollable situation. He said he is worried it could lead to a lack of response in other parts of the county if their resources are country at the lake.

“If we have a large scale event out there, a huge fight, a shooting, something like that, those off-duty’s wouldn’t be enough to handle it, which then will clear out the rest of our 8 to 10 deputies that are working that shift,” said Sheriff Easter.

The promoter said they have not canceled the event and are still selling tickets on their website. She said she did not want to comment on what was next until they talked it over with their lawyers.

