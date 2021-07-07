Sheriff says quarrel, violence lead to Texas woman's arrest; Fourth melee involves smashed cars, gunshots, injured bystanders

Jul. 7—LAKE LEELANAU — A Texas woman became angry with her boyfriend during the Independence Day weekend and a resulting melee left two people injured, multiple vehicles smashed and a bystander firing gunshots to try to stop her car.

Leelanau County Sheriff's deputies arrested Diane Esconbedo, 27, on suspicion of multiple assaults with intent to cause great bodily harm, reckless driving causing serious injury, malicious destruction of property and drunken driving. The Texas woman received medical treatment before being arrested and taken to Leelanau County Jail in Suttons Bay, officials said.

Magistrate Norene Kastys of the 86th District Court arraigned Esconbedo Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, and set a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

The incident began after she became upset with her boyfriend because he was arrested for drunken driving, said Sheriff Mike Borkovich.

Authorities responded to an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street in Lake Leelanau about quarter-before 5 a.m. Sunday and learned the multiple vehicle crashes were intentional, and a witness fired shots at the front tire of Escobedo's car in an attempt to make her stop.

Deputies said they learned she quarreled with her boyfriend and was upset about the prior night's events.

"He was arrested and taken to jail for drunk driving. During that time, instead of bonding him out, she was out — she was drinking. She got back and they had a big row," Borkovich said.

Before the gunshots, authorities said witnesses tried to get Escobedo to stop ramming her car into others and she struck two of them: a 30-year-old man and 36-year-old woman. Both injured people were treated and released at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

"She basically took her car and started ramming vehicles and hit a couple people, and then his brother took a pistol out and tried to shoot the wheels out of her car so she wouldn't hurt anybody or kill anybody," Borkovich said.

Story continues

Nobody was injured from the gunshots, the sheriff said.

Reports about the incident in Leland Township were sent for review to Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell, who could not be reached for comment.

Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain said he was concerned for Escobedo's safety once released from jail; she told the court she intends to stay with a coworker in Northport and not return to the Lake Leelanau apartment.

Public defender Jason Razavi requested Escobedo receive a court-appointed attorney, which Kastys granted.

The court ordered Escobedo not to consume alcohol or drugs, though she is allowed to continue to serve alcohol at the winery where she works.

"You are not to be tasting it," Kastys said.

Escobedo said she moved to the area three weeks ago and has been working at a winery in Suttons Bay for two weeks.

The court ordered Escobedo to complete twice daily breath tests for alcohol, plus wear a GPS-monitoring anklet. She must return to court for a preliminary hearing via videoconference on July 23, the magistrate ordered.

Other shenanigans

The alcohol-fueled incident in the early hours of July 4 in Lake Leelanau wasn't the only reportedly dangerous or inappropriate behavior in Leelanau County during the holiday weekend.

Emergency call logs for the weekend showed a 21-foot Bayliner boat caught fire around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about 500 feet offshore on West Grand Traverse Bay, with two people onboard without any lifejackets or other personal floatation devices.

The next day brought a reported drunken man urinating on somebody's car in a golf course parking lot at 8 p.m. in Cleveland Township. There also was somebody reported on a red and white jet ski 15 minutes after sunset Sunday with no running lights on doing tricks too close to other boats in the Lake Leelanau narrows, call logs showed.

Finally, Monday brought two unrelated reports of naked people in public places.

First, around 9:20 p.m. a nude man and woman were reportedly walking along Omigisi Beach on Lake Michigan between Leland and Northport, despite the number of people and families in the area.

Forty minutes later, another caller reported a naked man in his 30s skinny dipping in Lake Michigan near a group of teen girls at a resort in Glen Arbor, call logs showed.