Sheriff says SCSO deputy in Turnpike plaza shooting cleared by BCI report

Sheriff Chris Hilton released a copy of the BCI report, noting it confirmed the exemplary job done by the deputy, Evan Ely, in responding to what the sheriff described as an unfortunate situation.

"I think it just shows the deputy did exactly what he was trained to do," Hilton said.

The sheriff said in October that Ely's actions saved lives at the plaza.

The SCSO requested Oct. 19 that BCI investigate Ely's involvement in the non-fatal shooting of Thomas Conner, the suspect in the random stabbing of two people at the plaza.

Competency evaluations: Turnpike plaza murder suspect undergoing second competency evaluation

Suspect changed plea to not guilty by reason of insanity

Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault in the Oct. 19 incident.

He changed his plea in November to not guilty by reason of insanity and is incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigation into an October 2021 officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect at Erie Islands Service Plaza has cleared Sandusky County Sheriff's Deputy Evan Ely of any fault in the incident, Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said Monday. Hilton released a copy of the BCI report to the News-Messenger. He said the report confirmed the exemplary job done by Ely in responding to what the sheriff described as an unfortunate situation.

According to the BCI report, Ely arrived on the scene first, followed by other SCSO deputies.

When Ely arrived, a bystander motioned him to a person, Conner, who was in the middle of the plaza parking lot pacing back and forth.

Repeated pleas for man to drop weapon were ignored

Ely confronted the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife, which was in Conner's right hand. Conner did not comply with the deputy's commands, according to the BCI report.

The deputy first used an FN 303 impact weapon several times, which shoots non-lethal ammo, in an unsuccessful attempt to subdue Conner. He told Conner again to put the knife down, but the suspect refused to comply with deputy's commands.

Ely dropped his FN 303 and retreated toward his cruiser. Conner followed the deputy and started to gain on him.

A bystander's video released by the Sheriff's Office in October showed the suspect ignoring the deputy's commands, then running toward the officer before being shot.

According to the report, at this point Ely drew his issued handgun and again told Conner to drop the knife and lay down.

Conner did not comply and Ely told BCI investigators he was in fear for his life and the lives of other citizens in the area.

The deputy told BCI he positioned himself in a way that if he had to shoot at Conner, the likelihood of his rounds endangering citizens would be lessened.

As Conner continued to gain on Ely, the deputy shot the suspect two times.

The suspect initially still refused to drop his knife after he fell to the ground before finally releasing the weapon.

Conner received injuries to his lower abdomen and was given medical treatment by officers and EMS personnel.

BCI collected two 9mm shell casings, as well as a knife that appeared to have blood on it.

Eleven FN 303 rounds were recovered, as well as clothing from Conner.

Body camera footage from several officers was collected and reviewed by BCI, according to the report, as well as several videos from witnesses in the area.

