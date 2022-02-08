Sheriff says two of three inmates who escaped jail through air vent are dead





Two inmates who escaped a Tennessee jail last week by climbing through the ventilation system have been found dead, police said, while a third escapee is still on the loose.

Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were found deceased on a highway in Wilmington, N.C., the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in an updated Facebook post on Monday. Johnny Brown, 50, remains at large.

The three inmates, who were held in Sullivan County Jail on a variety of charges ranging from domestic assault to identity theft and second degree murder, escaped on Friday through an HVAC air vent, which led them to the roof of the facility, officials told WCBY news.

After their escape, the sheriff's office put out a reverse 911 call to citizens with the inmates' descriptions. The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the effort to apprehend the suspects.

The U.S. Marshals Service said on Friday it was offering a reward of $5,000 per inmate for information that led to the capture of the suspects. The number was upped to $7,500 on Sunday.

The suspects were said to be fleeing in a white Chevy truck and were last thought to be in the Pulaski, Va., area, before the sheriff's office said Carr and Sarver were found dead in a vehicle following an alleged robbery in North Carolina.

"Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington," police said in the update, promising the release of more information.

The Hill has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.