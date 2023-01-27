Sheriff: School bus window broken by object inside

Jan. 27—MANISTEE — A Manistee Area Public Schools bus driver said they thought they heard gunshots, but it actually turned out to be "hard objects," thrown against a window, sheriff's officials said.

On Wednesday after school, deputies said they received a call from a concerned bus driver reporting that he had possibly been struck by gunfire on Claybank Road in Manistee Township.

While the driver was waiting for the police to show up, he drove to a "safe location" to wait for another bus to finish the route, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.

The bus driver told deputies once they arrived that he had just dropped a student off when other students began to yell that one of the windows on the bus had been "shot out."

When detectives went to interview the student who had just been dropped off, the child said they did not hear a gunshot.

Gutowski said after reviewing camera footage from inside the bus with MAPS staff, his office determined that the loud noise actually came from a student "throwing an object inside the bus, which caused the window to break."

No students were injured on the bus, and no arrests were made. Gutowski did not identify the students involved in the incident, because they are minors.

"We have no further information to release on this incident at this time," he said in a statement.