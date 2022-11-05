Sheriff: School staff find 'hit list' made by West Clermont sixth grader

A sixth grade student at West Clermont Middle School is accused of making a "hit list" that included the names of fellow students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

School administrators were made aware Thursday morning that a student was displaying a list of names, including those of students he wished to harm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The administrators began an investigation and contacted a school resource officer who was on campus, the release states, adding school staff conducted a search of the student's property and recovered the list.

In talking with detectives, the student admitted to making the list but said he had no intention of acting it out, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the student was removed from the school and released to his parents. The detectives confirmed the 11-year-old boy did not have access to firearms, according to the release.

The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office, after reviewing the case, decided to file a single count of disorderly conduct in a school zone against the student in juvenile court, the sheriff's office said.

