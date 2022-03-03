Sheriff seeks help in fighting human trafficking in Hunt County

Mar. 3—Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones is spreading the message that human trafficking is not just an issue in metropolitan areas — it's a very real problem locally.

"And the biggest myth? That it doesn't happen in my hometown," Jones said Tuesday as he addressed a meeting of Greenville Rotary's Satellite Club.

Jones recalled one case in which he was directly involved. A couple from Greenville were accused of forcing their foster children to operate a puppy mill.

"I was a constable at that time," Jones said of the case, which began when he and an investigator from the SPCA checked on a cruelty to animals case in September 2017.

Jeffery Barrett, who was ensnared in the case, was found guilty Feb. 18 on a charge of continuous trafficking of a child. He was sentenced to life in prison. His wife, Barbara Barrett, was found guilty in September 2021 of the same charge and received a sentence of 99 years in prison.

Jones said the case did not fit the public's perception of trafficking — that someone is grabbed off the street.

"These kids were controlled," Jones said. "And if they didn't do what they were supposed to do, then they would be physically abused. They depended on one person, and that is trafficking."

Jones said one of the children came forward with details of the operation, which resulted in criminal charges.

"One of them got tired of it, managed to break out of the house and ran away," Jones said.

Sheriff's Lt. Roger Seals explained that victims come from all places and backgrounds, and from all ages.

"It is a man, woman, black, white or brown," Seals said. "It could be anybody."

An estimated 234,000 individuals have been victimized by labor trafficking in Texas, with another 79,000 children the victims of sex trafficking, according to information handed out by the lawmen.

At least three more trafficking cases are pending the Hunt County:

Tyreque Marquies Hoskins was indicted in November 2020 on child trafficking and sexual assault charges. Hoskins has pleaded not guilty; his trial is scheduled in April.

Michael Wayne Hove II of Point was indicted in February 2021 on suspicion of trafficking and forced labor or servitude along with charges of sexual assault of a child. Hove entered pleas of not guilty to all counts. His trial is pending for May. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on $650,000 bond.

Christobal Martinez of Terrell was arrested at his home on May 5, 2021, by sheriff's deputies on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and child trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty and has a hearing scheduled for March 16.

Jones said more cases are under investigation, including one in which several people allegedly were being held against their will at a residence.

"We're still trying to look into that," Jones said, noting that often it is the victims who provide investigators with the evidence they need.

Other times it is a friend or relative who gets suspicious. Jones recalled a case a few years ago in which a Hunt County resident contacted the Sheriff's Office about their teenage daughter, who had disappeared. A search of the child's social media revealed she had been in an online relationship with a man from New York, who arranged to meet her at a bus station in Dallas. Instead, he met with deputies and an officer from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

"Pretty much as soon as his boots hit the ground he has handcuffs on him," Jones said.

He urged those at the meeting to learn more about the problem and to meet with their local law enforcement departments about what can be done.

"We're trying, but we've got to get some help," Jones said. "Please be the one that cares with us."

The Satellite Club, which is devoted to raising awareness of human trafficking, meets on the first Tuesday night of every month at the Landmark On Lee in downtown Greenville. The meetings are open to the public and those attending do not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.