Ventura County Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help finding Jose Velasquez, 35, who was last seen in Thousand Oaks on July 27.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in the search for a missing man.

Jose Velasquez, 35, was last seen on the evening of July 27 near Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks. He is known to frequent Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Camarillo, officials said.

His van was found in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities described him as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 170 pounds.

A message posted on social media by Ventura County Sheriff's officials seeks the public's help finding Jose Velasquez, 35, who was last seen in Thousand Oaks on July 27.

Friends and family say they have hired a private investigator, held search parties and hiked miles of trails in the hills near where the van was found on Rancho Conejo Boulevard.

As of Friday evening, authorities were continuing to look for Velasquez but had no new information, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's Detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-384-4729.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sheriff seeks public's help finding missing Ventura County man